RICHMOND - Gov. Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Directive Seven extends the validity of Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issued credentials to accommodate Virginians with driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations expiring during the COVID-19 crisis. The extension gives Virginians more time to renew these important credentials.
This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 31 will have 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than Aug. 31. Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.
For a complete list of locations accepting appointments, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.
Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records. Appointments are limited to one per customer, but customers can select an appointment time to conduct more than one transaction, if necessary. For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt. No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles is being offered at this time.
From the current date, DMV is offering one month of appointment availability in the system for each location. Each day, more appointments are added to the calendar. Please check dmvNOW.com/appt regularly to see new appointment availability. Customers must cancel appointments if they are unable to visit at their scheduled time. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to scheduled appointment; DMV will not be able to serve customers who arrive late for their appointments. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.
DMV is reopening offices across the Commonwealth as it is able to put appropriate precautions in place.
The phased reopening plan balances DMV’s service mission with the need to protect
the health and wellbeing of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
