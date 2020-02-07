An agreement between the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and the Greensville County treasurer was approved at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 21.
Alice Whitby, Greensville County’s finance supervisor, said the agreement will be effective immediately and last four years. It makes the treasurer’s office part of Greensville County’s Personnel Policy.
“This means more or less that the treasurer’s office adheres to the county personnel policy. Human Resources will assist the treasurer with the hiring and firing. Anything in the office,” Whitby said.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors also approved an amendment with the Commissioner of the Revenue of Greensville County.
The agreement is between the Commissioner of Revenue and Greensville County. It states the Commissioner of Revenue will follow the policies of Greensville County.
