RICHMOND - Modeling the best practices of other states and industry leaders, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement a new method for passenger vehicle road skills testing that ensures new drivers demonstrate safe driving skills while incorporating social distancing for the health and well- being of customers and employees. DMV will also resume motorcycle skills testing according to the best practices for social distancing. Additionally, the agency announced Wednesday the reopening of three more DMV customer service centers for specific services by appointment only, and the resumption of service at one more DMV Select office.
ROAD SKILLS TESTING
“Safety is key in a road skills test. We will continue to ensure applicants can safely operate a motor vehicle before giving them the green light to drive solo on Virginia roadways. However, during this public health emergency, we also have to take into consideration customer and employee health and well- being,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Maryland and Pennsylvania have had great success with this new model of passenger vehicle road skills testing in which a test examiner communicates with the customer from outside of the vehicle on a closed controlled course. At the Virginia DMV, we have reiterated that we look forward to resuming road tests just as soon as we are safely able to do so. This new procedure enables us to do that, and I know our customers will be pleased with both the availability of the service and the integrity of the test.”
Road skills testing at DMV is available to Virginia residents age 18 and older. If you are under age 18, the road skills test will be given as part of the Virginia driver education course taken at a public, private or commercial driving school. For more visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/drivers/#ed_reqs.asp.
To get started, a customer must first schedule an appointment for a passenger vehicle or motorcycle skills test at dmvNOW.com/appt. DMV is first offering passenger vehicle road skills tests at its Richmond Central Customer Service Center beginning July 1. An additional location in each region will be available for road test appointments beginning this week and continuing in coming weeks.
