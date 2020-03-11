Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority (Authority) continues to improve and expand its infrastructure with the following improvements:
Greensville Reservoir Project:
The reservoir project is comprised of the three different construction contracts that improved the Authority’s ability to withstand a severe drought, better source water quality, and enhanced Greensville County’s ability to recruit and retain industry.
Nottoway River Intake Pump Station
The new intake pump station is located on the Nottoway River. T.A. Loving Company started construction of the pump station in December of 2017. The new pump station went into operation October of 2019. It replaced the Authority’s 1937 intake pump station. The pump station is performing well. It is currently withdrawing 12 million gallons per day from the Nottoway River and pumping it to the raw water storage reservoir.
One Billion Gallon Raw Water Storage Reservoir
The 128-acre raw water storage reservoir in located in northern Greensville County near the Nottoway River. Curtis Contracting started construction of the reservoir December of 2017. The reservoir is 30’ feet deep and holds approximately one billion gallons of water. Construction of the reservoir is complete. The contractor is still working on road construction around the reservoir and closing out storm water basins. Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority started filling the reservoir February 3, 2020. The project also includes an intermediate pump station that will pump water from the reservoir to the existing Water Treatment Facility. The intermediate pump station is capable of pumping 6.78 million gallons per day.
Raw Water Line
Ralph Hodge Construction Company started construction of the new raw water line November of 2017. The new water line went into operation October of 2019. The new line replaced a line that was constructed in 1937. The new 18” & 24” diameter mains will be used to pump water from the intake to the reservoir and to the existing Water Treatment Facility.
Skippers Wastewater Treatment Facility:
The Skippers Wastewater Treatment Facility project is comprised of the two different construction contracts that improve the Authority’s ability to treat wastewater at the I-95, Exit 4 service area and enhances Greensville County’s ability to recruit and retain industry.
Treatment Plant
Haren Construction Company, Inc. started construction of the new Wastewater Treatment plant October of 2019. The facility will replace a treatment plant that was constructed in 1972 and has not been able to consistently comply with modern permit limits. The new facility is a 100,000 gallon per day Sequencing Batch Reactor Treatment Plant. The facility will be expandable to 2.5 million gallons per day and support future economic development in Greensville County. The treatment plant is scheduled to be in operation November of 2020.
Sewer Pump Station & Force Main
Ralph Hodge Construction started construction of a new sewer pump station and an 8” force main to transport wastewater from the existing service area to the new treatment plant site September of 2019. The force main has been constructed and is ready for testing once the treatment plant is complete. The new pump station and force main are scheduled to be in operation November of 2020.
MAMaC Offsite Wastewater Collection System
The project will extend sewer service to the 1,600-acre Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center. Water service is already available at the site and the construction of the sewer line will advance the readiness of the site for development. The project is being funded through a Go-Virginia grant and the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. The MAMaC Offsite Wastewater Collection System is comprised of two different phases.
Phase I
Consists of a gravity sewer extension between the Authority’s existing sewer system on Hwy 301 and Otterdam Road. Ralph Hodge Construction Company started construction in November of 2019. Construction is going well and is expected to be complete May of 2020.
Phase II
Construction of an 8” sewer force main along Otterdam road extending to the MAMaC site. Construction of Phase II will start soon and is expected to be complete May of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.