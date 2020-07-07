The Greensville County Board of Supervisors will receive public comment during a public hearing at the Golden Leaf Commons concerning the confederate soldier statue at 6 p.m. Aug. 3. The public comment session is scheduled prior to the regularly scheduled supervisors’ meeting.

On Wednesday, amendments to Virginia Code §15.2-1812 became law allowing localities to remove individual monuments or memorials for war veterans, including Confederate monuments. The Aug. 3 meeting enables citizens to give their input on removing, relocating, covering, or contextualizing the memorial.

Citizens are required to wear face coverings to attend the meeting.