The Tuesday election determined that Melanie Wilson will be the mayor of Jarratt for another four-year term. Wilson, running unopposed, received 70 votes,
Anne Brown received 61 votes to lead candidates running for Town Council. Dana Kinsley received 65 votes, Annie Peavy received 52 votes, Y. Omar Smith received 46 votes, Ra’kuan Young received 33 votes. Town of Jarratt voters return to the polls June 23 to cast a ballot in the primaries.
