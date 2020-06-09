All Virginia public K-12 schools will open next year with classes starting in small groups.
In phase one instruction will be remote, except for students with disabilities. In phase two schools can offer in person instruction for preschool through third grade, English language learners, and students with disabilities. School based summer camps may operate with restrictions. Group gatherings are limited to 50 people. Schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education stating how they will comply with guidelines before entering phase two.
“This approach to reopen our schools protects and prioritizes the health and social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of students and staff as public health conditions evolve,” Northam said.
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said the phases apply to both public and private schools. Some schools may be more limited in their in-person instructional offerings than the phase allows.
Curtis Brown will be Virginia’s State Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Jamal Hudson will fill a judicial vacancy in the State Corporation Commission.
Three new appointments to the Virginia State Crime Commission include Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone, Director of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service Larry Terry at the University of Virginia, and Lori Haas with the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.
“These are thoughtful people who Virginians can trust. I believe all three of them will provide important voices and expertise to the Crime Commission, and I thank them for their willingness to serve,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.
There are 51,738 total cases of COVID-19 with 1,496 total deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations in Virginia over the past 14 days are trending downward.
Northam aims to have 1200 contact tracers. That is 15 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. Currently, there are a total of 872 people on the contact tracing team.
