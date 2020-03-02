Trash took over the streets of Emporia, and residents have had enough.
Wanda Proctor, an Emporia resident since 1983, said it seems like no one cares anymore and throws trash anywhere.
“I am just upset that we don’t care enough about our town to get this trash picked up,” Proctor said.
Trash can be found on Purdy Road, around Walmart, and from Brunswick Road to U.S. Highway 58. Trash also resides near Simmons Travel Center and on a vacant lot on the corner of Battery Avenue and Farmer Street.
“Up and down 58 it is trashy,” Proctor said.
The Sheriff’s Office needs a license plate number to do anything, but people litter in the dead of night. People receive a $200 fine for littering.
“I think the people in our town have just got to be more aware of people who throw it (trash) out and report them,” Proctor said.
Proctor talked about planning a day for the community to get together to pick up trash for a few hours.
“People ride through town, our community, and see all this trash, they wouldn’t really want to stop. If it’s clean and neat people will stop and take an interest,” Proctor said.
People could be more aware of trash in their surroundings and pick it up.
“To me, it should be important to every person that lives here that they want their town neat and clean. Respect other people’s property and don’t throw trash in it,” Proctor said.
Mary Saunders said the trash drags Emporia down. A vacant lot on the corner of Battery Avenue and Farmer Street was filled with liquor bottles and beer bottles and cans the week of Feb. 3.
“It makes Emporia look like nobody cares. Why would anybody want to move to Emporia or why would a business want to come to Emporia when people care so little about the way their town looks,” Saunders said.
She said educational programs and someone monitoring heavily polluted areas at night may fix the problem.
