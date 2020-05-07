Three Greensville County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed a fire rescue at an Emporia home April 24.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office received a call April 24 at 12:45 a.m. about a residential fire at 299-13 Liberty Road. Deputy Tavish Gillus and Deputy Jonathan Epps arrived on scene first followed by Deputy Victor Fuller.
As heavy smoke and flames came from the residence, Gillus tried to get into the back door with an ax. Gillus, Epps, and Fuller busted through a window to get the door open.
Without proper safety equipment, Gillus entered the trailer and saw a man laid on the floor, so he started pulling the man out. With Epps and Fuller’s help, the man was pulled out of the residence to be treated by the rescue squad. The man later died at the hospital. Sheriff Tim Jarratt is proud that Greensville County Sheriff’s Office Deputies pull together when things get tough.
“I commend them, all of them, with everything going on today for putting somebody else’s life first before they put theirs,” Jarratt said.
Epps knew they had to get the man out of the trailer.
“We were bound and determined to get him out one way or another. That’s why we busted the window out, because the door was barricaded and we couldn’t get in,” Epps said.
The family is in Epps, Gillus, and Fuller’s thoughts and prayers and they wish things turned out differently.
“We gave it our all to try and save him,” Epps said.
Fuller said his job is to serve and protect no matter the circumstances.
“I hope it never happens, but if the same thing happens to me or my family, I hope somebody would do the same thing,” Fuller said.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and the Emporia Fire Department worked together to complete the rescue.
The fire is under investigation.
