The Meherrin Regional Library System reopened its doors again Monday to welcome patrons back to the library. The Richardson Memorial Library, Emporia, is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Brunswick County Library, Lawrenceville, is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice, though it will be closed Friday as citizens get ready for Independence Day. On closed days each library will continue to provide contact-free locker service and will be using that time to adapt to developing needs and sanitizing surfaces.
Face coverings and hand sanitizing will be required for all visitors entering library facilities during this initial reopening phase. Each library will have a 10-patron building capacity. Because of this restriction the library suggests that patrons limit their visit to 30 minutes. Copier, fax, and scan services will be available as well as 30-minute public computer and printer sessions. Walk-ins are welcomed, however library use appointments will be accepted to minimize potential wait times.
For questions concerning library services contact the Richardson Memorial Library at 434-634-2539 or richardsonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com.
The Brunswick County Library may be contacted at 434-848-2418, ext. 301 or brunswicklibrary@gmail.com. MRLS is also found on Facebook at Meherrin Regional Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.