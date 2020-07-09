Citizens United to Preserve the Greensville County Training School (CUPTS) is still waiting to receive funds from the grant check presented to them by Delegate Rosyln Tyler.
CUPTS discovered that it is a reimbursement grant with stipulations that the organization may not be able to meet. The deadline to receive the award was listed as June 30. CUPTS made several unsuccessful requests to the Department of Historical Resources, the agency responsible for the disbursement of the funds, asking for an extension and waiver of some of the unexpected stipulations
In January , the president of CUPTS, McKinley Jordan, wrote a letter to Tyler asking if she would intervene on the group’s behalf. Jordan received a letter from Tyler that reads “I am pleased to inform you that $70, 000 will be carried over to the 2020-2021 budget cycle and will be forwarded to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to disperse the money at the recommendations of the Attorney General after July 1, 2020.”
CUPTS leaders said they sincerely thank Tyler for successfully obtaining an extension beyond the original deadline of June 30, and an alternative method for disbursement. The $70,000 will be a significant contribution toward the estimated $150,000 needed to complete the project.
Due to COVID 19, CUPTS postponed one of its primary fundraising activities. Despite the impact COVID-19 has on fundraising, the group has not given up.
Sandy Hill, with Hill Construction and Frank Batts, Jr. with Batts Masonry, continue their work on the project. Robert Smith, Smith’s Right Choice Property Maintenance, has cleaned out and removed additional debris.
To support the historical project, mail a check to CUPTS, PO Box 743, Emporia. VA.
All donations are tax-exempt.
For more information about the Greensville Training School Project, contact Jordan at (434) 637-1043 or Marva Dunn at (434) 348 3122.
