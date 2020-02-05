LAWRENCEVILLE – Christian Cole Daugherty, 24, from Littleton, North Carolina was charged with grand larceny on Jan. 15.
According to information provided by Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 15 the owner/manager of the Lake Gaston Resort contacted the sheriff’s office to report that they had evidence that an employee stole property belonging to the resort. He said Daugherty who had been employed at the resort since April 2019 and worked on the grounds/maintenance crew had broken into a cabinet and stole a $600 Ipad and suspected him of stealing other things. The owner/manager suspected Daugherty of stealing other things but didn’t have proof until now. He was going to allow Daugherty to come to work on Jan. 16 and if he showed up he would alert the sheriff’s office.
On Jan. 16 First Sergeant J. B. Lopresti responded to the resort and talked with Daugherty about the thefts. After talking with Daugherty he was arrested, charged with grand larceny and taken before the magistrate and held on a $2,000 secured bond.
Kori Tavis Gilliam is charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 16. Deputy T. D. Jones noticed the driver of a 2001 Honda on Interstate 85 near the 31-mile marker was wearing earphones. Jones stopped the vehicle and found Gilliam to be the driver. He noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After an investigation Jones found a plastic bottle in Gilliam’s left pants pocket believed to be marijuana. He ran his license plate and discovered that Gilliam was suspended for insurance reasons. Gilliam was charged with not having a valid driver’s license, no vehicle insurance and driving with earphones and released.
Cassie Marie Mason, 30, from Warfield is charged with possession of marijuana on Jan. 17 and driving on a suspended/revoked license, first offense and Richard E. James, 42, from Hopewell is charged with possession of marijuana on the same date.
At around 1 a.m. Sergeant Daniel and Deputy A. W. Connell were patrolling the Davis Travel Plaza and saw Mason drive up to a gas pump. They knew she was suspended. James was the passenger in the vehicle. While talking with Mason Connell could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from her person.
She emptied out her pockets and had a plastic bag containing marijuana in her front left pant pocket. Connell searched the vehicle and found a silver grinder containing marijuana lying on the passenger seat. James said the grinder containing marijuana belonged to him. James was charged with possession of marijuana. Mason was transported to the magistrate’s office and held with no bond.
In other matters, Lucinda Denise Brandon, 51, from Lawrenceville is charged with public swearing or intoxication on Jan. 19.
Deputy C. M. Green responded to 27 Crestview Road for a mental call. The caller would not provide any information to dispatch and then ended up disconnecting prior to Green’s arrival. At the scene Trooper Balek was speaking with the female who called 911. Green was familiar with the subject from previous encounters with her. Brandon was walking down Lawrenceville Plank Road near the off ramp for Highway 58 speaking to Trooper Balek when Green arrived. Deputy Peter and Sergeant Peacock arrived and began to speak with Brandon also. Brandon was cursing at the deputies and we detained her for her safety. She was stumbling while walking down the road, had slurred speech and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person.
Sergeant Peacock went to Brandon’s apartment and spoke with her daughter who said Brandon was off her medication and had been drinking all day. After the investigation Brandon was arrested for drunk in public and issued two summonses for abusive language and walking on a highway. She was held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail until sober. Brandon was advised that if she still wanted help when she was released in the morning, to let the jail know that she wanted to speak to someone from mental health.
Mary-Lou Swirski, 49, from Oakboro is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 17.
Captain B. Evans was working traffic enforcement on Interstate 85 southbound at the 35-mile marker and checked a 2017 Hyundai Elantra through radar at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. He received an alert that the vehicle was stolen out of North Carolina. Captain Evans made contact with Swirski and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. It was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Charlotte, N.C. from Hertz Rental as a failure to return. Sergeant Smith arrived and they questioned Swirski. She admitted that the vehicle was a rental from Hertz and she had been in contact with Hertz and refused to take the vehicle back because she was homeless and living in the vehicle. Swirski was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and the vehicle was towed. Swirski was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and held without bail. The passenger was Christopher Wright was released and transported to Love’s in South Hill by Trooper Vaughan.
