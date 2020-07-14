The Greensville County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved 4-0, the creation of a Central Absentee Precinct for all elections.
“Absentee ballots will be received at the registrar’s office,” County Registrar Susan Conwell said. “I think in the past they have been handled differently. Now anyone can come to the registrar’s office and vote before the election.”
Absentee ballots were sent to the precincts of the absentee voters in past years.
The centralized precinct allows the counting of absentee ballots at the centralized site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.