LAWRENCEVILLE – Administrative Captain Brad Evans of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Nathan Lewis Lasmith, 40, from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with sale, distribute marijuana more than a half ounce but less than 5 pounds on May 2.
Deputy W. B. Thomason was running stationary radar on Interstate 85 north at the 19-mile marker and checked a 2012 Honda Accord traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop. After running the driver’s information he issued him a summons for speeding.
It was at this time that Thomason smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lasmith admitted to possessing marijuana and produced a container in the middle console that contained 2 smaller plastic containers containing marijuana. Sergeant Medlin was called to assist and conducted a search and four to five cell phones were found. In the trunk area there were 27 more small plastic containers found that contained marijuana. The containers had the THC levels written on them and also the amount.
The amount for each was 4 grams (.035 ounce). Lasmith said the marijuana was for personal use. There was also a bag of air fresheners found in between the back seat and the trunk area.
Lasmith was placed under arrest and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. Ricky’s was called to tow the vehicle. Lasmith was given a $2,500 secured bond. He had a possession of marijuana charge in 2007 and 2016. The marijuana was placed into evidence.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a John Deere 790 tractor from a residence at 312 River View Drive, Brodnax.
Evans said on May 3 Deputy A. D. Peter was dispatched to a residence and spoke with the complainant who said the property was stolen between April 16 and May 3.
She said the tractor has a front blade, rear blade and mowing deck.
The complainant said the tractor was under a tarp next to the residence without a key and the battery was dead. She placed the value at approximately $16,000. She provided the serial number.
If anyone has any information, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336. All information will be kept anonymous and you will not be required to testify in court.
You could receive a reward up to $1,000.
In other matters Kaitlyn Rachael Maurer, 21, from Lebanon and Alexander Kembe Hartman, 24, from Lebanon are both charged with assault and battery of a family member on May 4.
Evans said Deputy T. Harding responded to an area on Old Indian Road, Brodnax, regarding a domestic situation. The two were arguing when Harding arrived. They both showed signs consistent with the wrestling match they both stated they had. They both were covered in dirt and Hartman had some scratch marks on his arms. Maurer stated her neck was hurting.
The two were boyfriend and girlfriend for a while and Maurer is pregnant with Hartman’s child. Both parties were arrested for domestic assault. Emergency Protective Orders were issued.
Dawanda Denise Davis, 26, from Morrisville is charged with possession of marijuana on May 1.
Evans said Deputy A. W. Connell stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 north at the 32-mile marker for speeding, 96 mph in a 70 mph zone. He initiated a traffic stop. In talking with Davis he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. Connell searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag containing marijuana in the center console. Davis was issued a summons for speeding and possession of marijuana.
