The Greensville County Board of Supervisors recently honored Nikolas Keith Bryant for his impressive accomplishments while earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Bryant is a member of Boy Scout Troop 232 in Purdy.
Bryant went above and beyond what was expected for him to reach Eagle Scout, earning 15 badges over the amount required to obtain the rank. Some of these badges include dentistry, plumbing, robotics, genealogy, environmental science and first aid.
During his time with the scouts, Bryant collaborated on a project that would erect a sign and flagpole in the cemetery of Independence United Methodist Church, which he attends.
Bryant is a rising 11th grader. He is home-schooled through Liberty University Online Academy, is a member of the Beta Club and has always been an excellent student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.