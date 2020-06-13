On Monday Belfield Elementary School allowed parents to pick up students’ belongings left at the school when COVID-19 forced it to close in March following and emergency order by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Belfield Elementary School Principal Mary Person said the school closed before students could pack up their materials.
“The kids left everything in their desks because originally we thought we were only going to be out two weeks,” Person said.
Parents picked up report cards, awards from the school’s end of the year program, coats, and anything else students left. All the local schools held student material pickups.
Parents stayed in their cars and were directed to drive to the correct place so teachers could bring over their student’s materials.
The event took place from 4-6 p.m. at 515 Belfield Rd.
