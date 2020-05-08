COVID-19 testing will happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the Washington Park Community Center at 750 Dry Bread Road in Emporia.
The City of Emporia and Greensville County leaders joined forces with elected local and state public officials to bring the testing. The Crater Health District and Virginia National Guard completed the effort.
The topic of testing was prevalent during Tuesday's Emporia City Council meeting. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and Mayor Mary Person said the efforts to bring testing to the community were well underway. By Thursday, the specific details were complete.
For more information about registration and details of the May 29 COVID-19 testing, contact the Crater Health District Call Center at (804) 862-8989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.