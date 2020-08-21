On Aug. 11, Surry County celebrated induction into a special “club” when Gray’s Creek was officially recognized as recipient of Virginia’s rare Scenic River Designation. Surry County’s Director of Economic Development David Harrison, who was instrumental in bringing the designation to fruition, served as Master of Ceremonies for the event.
First Harrison welcomed everyone, then he encouraged guests to wear their masks, reminded all of the importance of observing social distancing protocols, and invited guests to enjoy boxed lunches prepared at the Surry Seafood Company site on Gray’s Creek afterward.
Finally, he said, “I thank you for your presence and participation and at this time we will receive Lynn Crump, Environmental Programs Planner with the Department of Conservation and Recreation; followed by Kristi Hendricks with the Surry Garden Club; followed by Melissa Rollins, County Administrator for Surry County; followed by The Honorable Emily Brewer, Delegate for the 64th District and closing remarks by The Honorable Tim Calhoun who represents the Surry District on the Surry County Board Of Supervisors.”
With the serene backdrop of Gray’s Creek behind them, the speakers spoke about the beauty of the six mile stretch of water receiving the designation and expressed their pride for the county in the accomplishment.
Crump spoke of her joy at the well-deserved designation and commented on how its inclusion adds to the statewide program. Both during and after the ceremony Delegate Brewer shared her excitement about the boost to Surry County that the designation offers.
Hendricks, representing the Surry Garden Club which played a big part in bringing the designation about, glowingly described a boating expedition down the creek early in the process when “we saw six miles of river otters, eagles, red tail hawks, pickerel weed, cattails, and so very much more, and some of the loveliest shoreline on earth” which she also described as “this local, state, and national treasure.”
“It takes vision of community to get us to this remarkable celebration of Gray’s Creek as a Scenic River destination,” said County Administrator Melissa Rollins. “Previous administration’s visionary comprehensive planning was put into action to transform Gray’s creek into a scenic, waterfront amenity that will bring life, joy and simply good times to the citizens of Surry County and to those who visit the County.”
Rollins shared a long list of organizations and individuals who contributed to the effort and expressed appreciation for “the legislative support of delegate Brewer and Senators Louise Lucas and Tommy Norment which was instrumental in getting the bill passed.”
Supervisor Calhoun, who shared that he lives in close proximity to the Marina where the ceremony was being held, acknowledged “the impact that this designation will have on Grays Creek, The Surry County Marina, Surry Seafood Restaurant and this entire county for years to come” and, after thanking everyone for attending the event, added “and I am charging this community to continue to work collaboratively to achieve our goals.”
After the informal but moving ceremony was completed, the speakers gathered for photos in front of the creek as the rest of the guests began to collect their lunches.
