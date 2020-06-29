In response to these challenging times in our community, Greensville County is happy to offer the Small Business COVID-19 CARES ACT Grant to small businesses located in the County. Funds must be used to cover rent that was not paid, and for expenses needed to make the business a safe environment in the future because of COVID-19. Payroll expenses nor unrealized revenue is not covered by this grant.
Please review the guidelines and submit a complete application to: nslate@greensvillecountyva.gov with the subject line “COVID-19 Cares Act Grant”
Applications will be processed as received until funding is completely used. Eligibility Guidelines
* Any applicant must have been in business prior to Jan. 1, 2020.
* All County businesses with 25 employees or less are eligible.
* Businesses must have on record a Business License with Greensville County.
* Business must not be a national company or franchise of a national company.
* Businesses must demonstrate on the application how their business has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
* If approved, grant funds will be distributed to the business for qualifying business costs that occur between March 17, 2020 through December 30, 2020.
* Grants will be awarded based on timely and complete applications. Applications will be tracked and awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds run out.
* There must exist evidence that the intention is to reestablish and remain as an operating business.
* Grant amounts vary by size of business, based on number of employed (documented by payroll statements and federal employment records).
Businesses with 1-5 employees $5,000 maximum award Businesses with 6-25 employees $7,500 maximum award Applications are available to download at www.greensvillecountyva.gov
