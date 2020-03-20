As the coronavirus disease sweeps the nation, Greensville County prepares for the worst.
Scientists are working on developing a vaccine, but one probably will not be developed for another year. Deborah Whitacre, emergency coordinator for the Crater Health District, said the Crater Health District is looking at the economic impact from COVID-19 on Emporia and Greensville County.
Whitacre told Greensville County to look at how to handle employees and to figure out who is necessary to maintain office services. She told the County to decide how they would run businesses with 30% of their staff gone because of COVID-19.
Dr. Alton Hart, the director of the Crater Health District, said the Crater Health District cannot contact the source of the infection. It is not related to travel.
They recommended not attending events with more than 10 people. Government buildings are recommended to have sign in sheets and limit entrances to the building. Court systems should limit the amount of people allowed in.
Any groups over 50 should not meet on a regular basis. Events and social gathering should be cancelled if there are more than 60 people attending for a minimum of two weeks, but plan to cancel events up to eight weeks.
“If this thing progresses like it did in Italy, for example, we are watching the news, so within one week they had 300 plus deaths,” Whitacre said.
Hart urged social distancing, categorized as six feet.
“If you look at the 1918 flu pandemic, for example, in terms of those communities that got the disease and those that did not, there was a significant difference in the number of deaths,” Hart said. Those who distanced themselves were less likely to get the disease.
COVID-19 is transmitted through coughing and sneezing, which can travel up to six feet. Businesses may need to limit their staff to enforce social distancing.
“You need to determine who needs to be at work, can you provide services and tasks from home, what do you need in order to do that, can you rotate people to do teleworking, can you rotate people in through the offices so it’s fair, what’s the telework approval process, what tasks are you going to have people doing if they’re teleworking, how do you improve those teleworking tasks,” Whitacre said.
The Crater Health District received a plan from the CDC on how to handle community spread of the disease. The community needs to be serious about strategies related to social gatherings and social distancing. If COVID-19 hits Greensville County, The Crater Health District will direct Greensville County to shut down their community.
Whitacre said it is important for government staff to be informed about what is going on with the epidemic and to follow good infection control practice.
“Hand washing is critical. If we’re going to stop the spread of COVID-19 I think we need to make sure that we’re telling our staff not only hand washing, but I think we need to make sure staff understands exactly what a good protocol for hand washing is,” Whitacre said.
Whitacre told the Greensville Government Center to clean common areas. The germs can stay on surfaces for an hour to a couple days, but certain products when used properly can be used against COVID-19. EPA has a list of products that can be used to fight COVID-19.
Sneeze into a tissue or your elbow if you cannot get to a tissue in time. If you cannot wash your hands, use hand sanitizer.
If people are sick they should stay home until they are free of a fever. People are considered sick if they have either a fever, cough or are experiencing shortness of breath. They could also have a mix of the symptoms. Hart said to keep in mind it is flu season and allergy season will be coming up soon.
Citizens should not pay for things with cash if possible because of the amount of germs money carries.
The CDC said only people with symptoms of COVID-19 should wear a mask to keep them from spreading the disease.
“The mask is there to help the individual who had symptoms. It is effective of COVID-19 to keep them from spreading those pathogens. It is not recommended that the general public wear a mask,” Whitacre said.
An Emergency Support Function Aid will be held with Greensville County’s emergency function managers in the future.
A press release from Greenville County said the Greenville County Government Building will remain open and all departments are currently in full operation. All visitors to the Government Building will be directed to the front desk and asked questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms and travel. Each time a visitor enters the facility they need to complete the questions and then will be directed to the appropriate department or office.
Greensville County encourages the public to do business and make payments through alternative methods. Residents are encouraged to mail, email to mswenson@greensvillecountyva.gov, or fax to (434) 348-3189 2020 Personal Property Lists, 2019 Virginia State Tax Returns, 2021 Virginia State Estimated Returns, Transit Lodging Returns, Food and Beverage Returns, and Business Licenses. Personal Property Lists can be called in by phone. To make arrangements to pay, call the treasurer at (434) 348-4229. Payments may be made by credit card, check, money order, and AutoPay or Dropbox. Call Martha Swenson at (434) 348-4227 with questions.
Taxpayers trying to contact the Greenville County Treasurers Office should call (434) 348-4229 and refrain from in-person business. Staff will be available by phone to address concerns during normal business hours. Payments can be made online at officialpayments.com or by calling 1-888-272-9829. For questions about electronic payments call (434) 348-4229. Payment will also be accepted by mail.
Greenville County Water and Sewer Authority customers are encouraged to pay their water bill online or by mail. Acceptable payments include cash, check or money order, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, by phone or online at Official Payments. To pay with Official Payments call 1-888-272-9829 from any touch-tone phone, or visit www.officialpayments.com. Customers will need the juristiction code for Greenville County (1013), their water bill number, a valid credit card number, and a daytime telephone number. This service is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day. A fee of $1.95 will be charged for each credit card payment through Official Payments.
In the next 14 to 21 days the Greenville County Water and Sewer Authority plans to install a payment drop box by the front exterior doors by the Water and Sewer Department. Payments will be processed within the next business day of placing the bill in the box. For any questions regarding payment, contact the Greenville County Water and Sewer Authority at (434) 348-4213.
Greensville County Government Building staff have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the building and residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, coughing, and sore throat should not enter the building until their symptoms are gone.
The Crater Health District is looking into setting up their own call center for people with tips on COVID-19. The Crater Health District, Petersburg, Hopewell, Prince George and Surry have closed.
