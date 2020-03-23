The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the Jarratt Energy Solar Project.
The project is located west of Jarratt on the south side of Wyatts Mill Road at Syke’s Lane.
Denise Nelson with the Berkley Group LLC said the project’s application proposes the construction of a 49 megawatt photovoltaic solar energy generation facility on four parcels consisting of approximately 474 acres with approximately 70% solar panel coverage.
The project site resides outside growth areas, villages, towns, city boundaries and further away from other solar facilities. It is close to electric transmission lines and minimizes impact, or has no impact, on residence’s historical, cultural, recreational or environmentally sensitive areas.
“It sufficiently mitigates any negative impacts and is in accord with the comprehensive plan,” Nelson said.
Sam Gulland, the developing manager with Torch Clean Energy, said Torch Clean Energy found a site adjacent to industrial.
The pine trees on the outside of Wyatts Mill Road will be left alone. New trees will be planted on Wyatts Mill Road near two access points to the solar project.
“I think with the combination of those existing trees and planting new vegetation, it would not at all be visible from Wyatts Mill (Road),” Gulland said.
Torch Clean Energy is planning an additional 20-foot setback from the Lake Gaston water pipeline, which could later turn into a trail with a project information kiosk for school groups or other groups.
“I think this is a good place for solar. It’s not near a neighborhood, it’s near industrial, it’s near the new reservoir,” Gulland said.
