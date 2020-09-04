The recent surges of rain in Virginia have brought localized flooding to many cities and communities across the state. One Jarratt resident, however, said the flooding at her mother’s home on Wyatt’s Mill Road has been taking place for two to three years with no relief in sight.
Helen Jefferson, who said she is a cancer patient, moved in with her mother, Teola Washington, 91, two months ago after Washington suffered a heart attack and received a pacemaker. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept both of them confined to Washington’s home.
Jefferson said that when the area sees any substantial rainfall, the yard floods instantly, essentially forming a pond around the home. She said it makes it impossible to run errands or even leave the front steps.
“I just want someone to clear the ditch,” Jefferson said. “I don’t want momma to worry and have another heart attack.”
Jefferson said for years, a family friend, who is now deceased, would come by and maintain the ditch and help unclog the drains. Since they passed, the ditch has not been up kept, and is heavily overgrown.
Jefferson said she connected with a member of the Greensville Board of Supervisors who said that a crew from VDOT would come by to assess the situation and fix the problem. Instead, rocks have been added to either drain entrance, which Jefferson said has only made things worse.
“I’ve been waiting for them to come,” Jefferson said, “but I haven’t seen anyone yet.”
No one from VDOT could be reached for a comment.
