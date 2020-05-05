The COVID-19 pandemic continues to force cancellations of events throughout the Emporia-Greensville community. Add the May 25 Memorial Day ceremony to the list.
“American Legion Post 151 and Post 46 would like to thank citizens of Emporia-Greensville for your support in our Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs,” Adjutant McKinley Jordan said. “Due to COVID-19, the Post Commander Henry Robinson, the officers, and members have decided to cancel the Memorial Day Program for May 25. We ask each of you to practice safe distance, stay in when possible, and follow all local, state, and federal regulations.”
American Legion Post 46 and American Legion Post 151 join forces annually to host the annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those that perished while serving our country.
