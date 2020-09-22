The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted to defer a final decision regarding the proposed Fountain Creek Solar Project. The vote was 3-1.
The decision prolongs the long-awaited fate of the solar project, which was initially proposed in 2018. In July, the Greensville Planning Commission recommended approval of the project to the Board.
Dan Hendrick, head of external affairs for Clearway Energy, the company managing the project, said the decision does not dampen the spirits of those involved.
“As was seen at the hearing, the project enjoys widespread support among local residents and community leaders,” Hendrick said. “We are hopeful the Board will approve the Fountain Creek solar project at their next meeting.”
The proposed 80-megawatt facility would occupy 802 acres of land, with 560 of those acres being developed to support the solar farm. Dave Stoner, a consultant for Clearway, said the project would create 100 to 175 construction jobs over a 12-month period.
Stoner said the project group received 56 letters of support from members of the community and landowners whose land would be used for the solar farm.
Clearway has also committed to serve the community in Greensville County by helping the Community Youth Center.
“The CYC and its Board of Directors are true heroes in the community,” Hendrick said, “by providing services to some of the most underserved young people in the county. “Clearway made an initial contribution to help repair the CYC’s roof and we expect to fund additional work to help restore the center.”
The Board will once again face a decision regarding the Fountain Creek project at its meeting on Oct. 19.
