Want to make a difference for your children or beyond your own? Is your youth looking for a summer opportunity that will allow them to gain independence, learn about character, develop leadership skills, expand their knowledge, and have fun? Or, are you a teen that is looking to get more involved in your community? Do you need additional leadership experience to build your resume for college or job preparation?
If you answered yes to any of the previous questions, then 4-H Jr. Summer Camp is the place for you. Greensville/ Emporia 4-H camp is the perfect way for your child to have a new, exciting experience this summer while making friends that will last a lifetime. The 2020 Greensville/ Emporia 4-H Camp will be held July 27-31, at Airfield 4-H Educational Center in Wakefield. A variety of camp classes, afternoon activities, and special evening programs are great fun for all youth. Camp class examples include swimming, archery, riflery, shotgun, animal science, arts and crafts, canoeing, nature, outdoor living skills, cooking, fishing, robotics, leather crafts, sports, performing arts, climbing wall, high ropes and much more! Allow your child to explore the world of opportunities available to them at this year’s 4-H summer camp.
4-H camp teaches children important life skills to improve their independence, communication skills, responsibility, and teamwork capabilities. All of 4-H camp’s activities are focused on character education and positive youth development – from the nine-year-old who has never spent the night away from home to the teen counselor who is building leadership skills and serving as a role model to others.
Greensville/ Emporia 4-H Jr. Summer Camp is open to all local youth between the ages of 9-13 years old. The cost of camp is $260 for the first child, $255 for a second child, and $250 for each additional child.
Scholarship applications are available upon request at time of registration. Payment plans and fundraising opportunities are also available to assist with camp fees if needed.
All interested youth must register for camp by May 15. A non-refundable $20 deposit is due at the time of registration. We accept cash in the exact amount (we do not keep change in the office), check, and money orders. Camp is filling up quickly, so contact us today to reserve your camper’s spot! To pay by credit card, you can go to our registration website at https://register.ext.vt.edu/ and select Programs and then select 4-H/Youth to view available programs.
For more information or to register for camp, please contact the Greensville/Emporia Extension Office at (434) 348-4223, 105 Oak Street, Emporia, or by email hdp2513@vt.edu.
