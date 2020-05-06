According to the numbers released by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Greensville County and Emporia's COVID-19-related fatality rate per 100,000 in population leads the commonwealth.
Greensville County's COVID-19 related fatality rate is 60 per 100,000 in population. Emporia is at 59 per 100,000. Harrisonburg was third as of the report's release with a COVID-19-related fatality rate of 35 per 100,000 in population.
Richmond County has a significantly higher number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 in population than Emporia, which has 898 confirmed cases based on a 100,000 population average. The real statistics are quite different. Emporia's actual population is nearly 5,000 residents.
Emporia's 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health, tops the Crater Health District. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the VDH reported three COVID-19 related deaths and nine hospitalizations in Emporia.
Greensville County was second in the district for the most cases of confirmed COVID-19 with 41. The seven COVID-19 related deaths were the most in the Crater Health District. The VDH reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the Crater Health District, which comprises Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, and the counties of Greensville, Prince George, Sussex, and Surry.
