Greensville County residents can express their beliefs at 6 p.m. Monday at the Golden Leaf Commons regarding the confederate statue on Courthouse Square.
On April 11, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law a bill allowing localities in the commonwealth to remove confederate monuments. A public hearing is a prerequisite for a municipality to move forward with the removal of a confederate statue. The law went into effect in Virginia on July 1.
The Board of Supervisors seeks public comment on whether the statue is removed, relocated, covered, or contextualized. Citizens attending Monday’s meeting are required to wear protective face coverings and practice social distancing.
The Golden Leaf Commons is located at 1300 Greensville County Circle, Suite B, Emporia.
