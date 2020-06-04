Emporia gyms took a hit when COVID-19 rolled into town, but new and old members can help them get back on their feet.
The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville Executive Director Kristin Vaughan said The YMCA will recover from COVID-19 by reopening, providing services, and supporting members like always. Paycheck Protection Program funding and continued memberships throughout COVID-19 helped the YMCA tremendously. The organization always relied on contributions and donors and will rely more heavily on them to recover.
Community members can help the YMCA recover by maintaining their memberships, rejoining the YMCA, and adhering to guidelines.
“We’re going to make some mistakes. We’re going to have to learn as we go, so people just being patient with us will help us,” Vaughan said.
The YMCA continues to go over guidelines and make necessary changes to reopen. Vaughan wants to open as safely and quickly as possible.
Being a YMCA member will help people stay as healthy as possible. The YMCA’s COVID-19 guidelines and practices are much more stringent than regular stores, like grocery stores.
“We think people can’t wait any longer to make sure people are maintaining their healthy lifestyle,” Vaughan said.
Gene Porter, CEO and personal trainer at Strong Temple Fitness and Personal Training, said community members giving back and joining Strong Temple Fitness and Personal Training will help the gym recover from COVID-19. God will help Porter through everything. The gym stopped charging members when COVID-19 began.
“We’ve got to come together and don’t be afraid to try new things,” Porter said.
Porter wants to open the gym as safely as possible to get people back into physical fitness.
“Many people are depressed and looking for an outlet with all this going on, and so we’re trying to get people healthy and back in the mood of moving around, exercising inside and outside,” Porter said.
Strong Temple Fitness and Personal Training is a family and all ages are welcome. Gym members talk, exercise, and learn together.
Strong Temple Fitness and Personal Training helps people with physical and mental troubles. Porter wants people to drink plenty of water and remember that we will get through this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.