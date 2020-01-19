LAWRENCEVILLE – V. Earl Stanley, Jr. retired as Brunswick County Clerk of Circuit Court effective Dec. 31, 2019, a position held since November 1991.
Stanley feels at peace with his decision to retire and looks forward to spending time with his wife Connie and family.
“I am at peace with my decision. Both Connie and I are facing some health challenges and feel the timing was right to retire,” Stanley said.
Stanley said he has enjoyed working with the public over the years, especially helping people solve problems.
“I often say that the Clerk’s Office touches people from birth to death in various ways. Our involvement really runs the gamut including the court system,” Stanley said.
Stanley praised his staff for their willingness to help people.
“I often hear from people how helpful the staff has been. They really do go out of their way to help,” Stanley said.
Stanley said he has seen many advances in technology including the most recent upgrade. He has worked to secure grant funding to offset expenses and is especially proud of the advances.
Stanley served as Law Clerk to the Honorable Albertis S. Harrison, Jr., Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia; practiced law in Brunswick County for over 17 years; member of the Virginia Bar, Brunswick Bar and Virginia Trial Lawyers Association; represented Brunswick County regarding civil matters for 10 years; served as council for Lawrenceville-Brunswick Airport Commission and Brunswick County I.D.A. and served as counsel for the Brunswick County School Board for 12 years.
Stanley’s community involvement includes member of the Lawrenceville Town Council for 12 years; lecturer on Business Law at Saint Paul’s College in the Business Department; lecturer at Southside Virginia Community College in Business Law and Speech; served as an officer in Lawrenceville Jaycees, Lawrenceville Lions Club and South Brunswick Ruritan Club; and member of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce.
Professional organizations include: Virginia Court Clerks Association – President and member of the Education Committee and Virginia Association of Local Elected Constitutional Officers.
Stanley was a member of the Lawrenceville Baptist Church serving in various capacities; pastor of Ephesus Baptist Church from 2006-2014 and pastor of Warfield Baptist Church from 2014 to the present.
He and Connie have three children: John Barrett and Hunter and seven grandchildren.
Stanley urged people to exercise their right to vote and work to improve their community.
“It saddens me when I learn someone doesn’t vote. I have heard so many excuses but voting is a privilege we shouldn’t take for granted,” Stanley said.
Stanley is enjoying serving as pastor at Warfield Baptist Church.
“God has been very good to me. The people in the community have been good to me. I look forward to continuing to serve as pastor and look forward to spending more time with my family, especially the grandchildren. Life is good,” Stanley said.
