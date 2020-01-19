The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presented V. Earl Stanley, Jr. a framed copy of the Brunswick Seal in recognition of his service as Clerk of Circuit Court. Stanley retired on Dec. 31, 2019. Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr., left, Supervisor Welton Tyler, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Harris – Chair, Supervisor Frederick Harrison, Sr., Supervisor John Zubrod – Vice Chair, and Assistant County Administrator Leslie Weddington participated in the presentation. Stanley’s wife Connie is also shown.