The recent spike upward in COVID-19 cases in Emporia and Greensville County follow suit with the increase in testing throughout the Crater Health District.
On Tuesday, Emporia Emergency Services Program Coordinator Mike Rae told members of the Emporia City Council the COVID-19 positive increase by percentage mirrors other localities in the district.
“As of Aug. 20, nearly half of the COVID-positive citizens in the City of Emporia reside in a congregate setting, such as a nursing home or long-term Health Care facility,” Rae said. “There is cross-contaminating.”
Greensville County leads the Crater Health District in the number of positive COVID-19 cases with more than 700. Nearly half of those are at the Greensville County Correctional facility, another congregate setting.
Rae said the City is working hand in hand with the Virginia Department of Health, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Health Equity Working Group, and Greensville County to provide personal protection equipment to citizens. The City and County have worked together in every testing and PPE giveaway event.
Rae said the City does not have a site location that functions well for its citizens’ mass testing or vaccination. He described the current emergency operations center as unusable to battle the pandemic.
Rae proposed a metal building near the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce with easy access to Southampton St. and Atlantic St. as a site to fill the need. The structure would give the City a centralized location to work with citizens and provide storage space for PPE and other emergency equipment.
The City of Emporia topped the state in the COVID-19 mortality rate in Virginia for several weeks before Galax passed the municipality in the COVID-19 related death rate. The VDH reports 17 COVID-19 associated deaths in the City. The VDH attributes 11 Greensville County deaths as COVID-19 related. Rae said there is a reason for the high mortality rate.
“We know the health inequities that are in Emporia,” he said. “It’s well documented. I’m a candidate for not being as healthy as I can be, and some our citizens are in the same boat. Our death rate is high because our citizens have health issues. When they contract COVID it’s becoming lethal. We can certainly talk about that, but I don’t know that we have an answer today, other than to remind people to stay healthy and COVID may not affect you as badly.”
Signs throughout the City warn of dangers brought by the pandemic. Education through literature gets distributed at testing and PPE distribution events. Rae ended his bullet-point presentation titled - Looking Forward.
“Notice in Looking Forward the word end is not there because I don’t know where the end is, and I don’t think anyone else does,” Rae said.
Rae emphasized the importance of constructing a testing and vaccination facility with the ability to serve many people with mass vaccinations possible in a few months.
