On Thursday, the City of Emporia, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health, hosted a free COVID-19 testing event.
Citizens had the opportunity to move through the line quickly by pre-registering for the testing. However, few took advantage of the early sign-up. Still, the event went well.
“The pre-registration was really low,” Emporia Emergency Services Program Director Mike Rae said. “We experienced that last time, but we’ve already had as many people show up unregistered, and they are not being turned away. If they show up unregistered, they get them signed up and test them on site.”
Twenty-six people took advantage of the 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. free testing Oak St. event in front of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service office. Greensville County Emergency Services Program Coordinator Reggie Owens assisted by directing traffic through the line.
Rae received help from a City of Emporia employee that asked the emergency services coordinator what he could do to help. Nick Temple wasn’t on the clock. His effort was all volunteer.
“I want to help my community and the people coming that want to be tested,” Temple said.
Rae said he expects more testing in Emporia shortly. Testing was tentatively on the docket this Thursday in Greensville County. By Friday Owens said the testing event has now been confirmed.
“They are getting more test teams in so they are in the process of revamping the calendar,” Owens said of the Crater Health District team.
Drive-thru testing comes to Greensville County from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Leaf Commons, 1300 Greensville County Circle, Emporia.
To register for the testing call 804-863-1652 and choose option 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.