CMH Auxiliary members are currently not volunteering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had an impact this year. If you’ve ever been inside a hospital—as a patient, family member, or friend—you’ve probably been assisted by an Auxilian. Perhaps he or she helped you make a selection in the gift shop, or gave you directions to a patient’s room, or comforted you as you waited to hear the outcome of a loved one’s surgery.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill is fortunate to have the wonderful support of a large team of volunteers through the Hospital’s Auxiliary. VCU Health CMH volunteers provide service, support and good cheer for patients, visitors and staff, and help complete the hospital community.
Perhaps in no other industry is volunteering more vital than in health care. Each year, these dedicated volunteers make valuable contributions to VCU Health CMH through countless hours of service to patients and the hospital with donations that strengthen health care services for the community.
The Auxiliary holds fund-raisers throughout the year to help support its programs and services. The main source of funds is from the “Fish Bowl” Gift Shop. Each year, the Auxiliary makes a generous donation to the hospital on behalf of its fundraising efforts.
