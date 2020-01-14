Oran Safety Glass (OSG) in Emporia specializes in bulletproof glass for military vehicles.
OSG came to Emporia in 2006. The main OSG in Israel started in 1979.
“We’re very well received by Greensville County and the Commonwealth of Virginia, so that’s the reason that we’re still here today. I think it’s been a mutually beneficial relationship for both sides,” David Yogev, the vice president and chief financial officer, said.
OSG started out making front laminated window screens for cars. That developed into other types of automotive glass for buses, trucks and more. In the late 1980s and 1990s OSG started developing transparent armor, or bulletproof glass.
They service the U.S. Army now.
Veterans told Yogev they witnessed 15 or 16 bullets hit the window of their vehicle in Afghanistan. An enlarged picture of the window revealed an OSG logo in the corner.
OSG works as a first-tier supplier for companies building U.S. Military vehicles and OSG sends their products to different branches of the U.S. Military. They also sell to all the major train builders in the U.S.
The company produces window systems for trains, their biggest growth market, in Emporia.
OSG works with the major train builders in the U.S. including San Francisco, New York, Canada, California, Texas, Chicago, Philadelphia and more.
“In the future, I think there will be more high-speed rail between cities,” Yogev said.
OSG donated to Toys for Tots this Christmas. They collected toys soon after Thanksgiving until the week of Dec. 8. They contacted the local Toys for Tots group and put a crate in their facility for their employees’ donating convenience. OSG did not tell employees they had to donate and they were not sure what the response would be, but they filled three crates and collected close to $400 in cash donations.
“We’re happy to do that,” Tom Ronaldi, North American general manager at OSG, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.