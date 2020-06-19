WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement regarding Governor Ralph Northam's announcement declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in the Commonwealth of Virginia:
"The spirit of Juneteenth — tangible proof that our country can change and evolve for the better, to extend the nation’s promise of equal dignity to every citizen — is quintessentially American and each year on this day, communities across the country have commemorated the completion of freedom in the United States.
"The last few weeks have created a new sense of urgency in all of our communities to address our nation’s long, sordid history with race. Today’s decision by Gov. Northam to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday in the Commonwealth of Virginia is a small, but meaningful step towards telling a more complete American story and rising to the challenge of a more perfect union with liberty and justice for all."
