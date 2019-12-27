The Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center’s Retirement Party gathered residents and their families to eat and be merry during the holidays.
Ann Temple, the administrator at Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center, said the Center holds their Retirement Party every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Center serves Christmas Day lunch and supper during the party. Each resident at the Center invites their family and friends to eat Christmas lunch with everyone. Invites are sent out ahead of time and guests RSVP with what food item they will bring.
“We all eat together. Just like a church Christmas,” Temple said.
Some families travel from out of town to be with their family for the Retirement Party.
“We’re so lucky to have all these families that come,” Temple said.
Staff try to make a homelike meal and time for the residents during the Retirement Party.
“We try to make it like if they were home with grandma. That’s what we want,” Temple said.
It takes all of the staff at the Center working together to put the event on.
Residents help decorate the trees and the rest of the home.
Pam Taylor, the NA RMA, said residents enjoy the parties.
“Some of them don’t have family, and we make it like we are their family so they can have a special Christmas,” Taylor said.
Jeanette Pulley, a resident at the Center, said the event was nice because her friends and family attended.
“Everybody here is just as nice as they can be,” Pulley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.