It’s been just over a month since Governor Ralph Northam used his executive powers to direct thousands of recreation facilities, gyms, and other attractions to close alongside non-essential businesses in his bid to quell the spread of novel coronavirus in Virginia.
With each passing day, it becomes one day closer to affected businesses having to make difficult decisions, be it layoffs, temporary or permanent, or the complete cessation of operations.
In Dinwiddie County, Pamplin Historical Park and the accompanying National Museum of the Civil War Soldier have been dormant for the last several weeks as the park adheres to Northam’s executive order but the closure has come at a cost as they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue the nonprofit relies on to operate.
For Marketing & Development Director Colin Romanick, the pandemic’s impact on the park has been unlike any other economic event Pamplin has weathered in the past.
“The only thing that would have been similar would have been the economic downturn in 2008,” he detailed. “There were layoffs at that time and the park briefly closed but quickly reopened. With this, we have totally shut down and have no public interaction other than through the website and social media.”
According to Romanick, the park remained open until March 23, implementing heightened sanitation and social distancing practices as cases of COVID-19 began to grow in number across the state while cases locally were slow to appear at that time. Northam’s Executive Order 53 changed that as he ordered recreation facilities and non-essential businesses to close while also ending the academic year for schools across the Commonwealth, eliminating valuable field trip revenue that helps keep the nonprofit facility operating.
Within days, 35 percent of Pamplin Park’s staff were laid off due to the shutdown, officials confirmed last month.
“All of the seasonal and part-time people were laid off and, most likely, there are only going to be a few of them that are going to be brought back who were part-time,” Romanick explained. “We did also lose some full-time people, including two, 20-year veteran employees.”
Executive Order 53 was an unfortunate one-two punch for Pamplin Historical Park as they faced not knowing when they would be allowed to reopen again and the reality of lost school field trip revenue due to schools now being closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Springtime is usually a busy time for Pamplin Historical Park as they welcome thousands of students from across the Commonwealth for tours and lessons in line with state Standards of Learning coursework. With Executive Order 53 and COVID-19, Romanick said they lost nearly 150 schools, accounting for over 17,000 students, who had trips scheduled with the park, erasing over a quarter-million dollars in potential revenue.
That figure doesn’t take into account revenue lost from facility rentals, adult group travel tours, the park’s Civil War Adventure Camps and 17 special events that had to be cancelled as non-essential gatherings of ten or more people have been barred by Governor Northam due to COVID-19.
According to Romanick, only two of its 19 special events have been rescheduled – the Breakthrough Car Show, now set for Sept. 26 and the Breakthrough Trail 57, scheduled for Nov. 7
“This hit at a bad time for us because for most nonprofits, particularly historical sites, the spring in Virginia is when a lot of the field trips occur because they are trying to get in before the SOL testing and it is no different for us,” he explained. “We have students who come from as far away as Alaska and California each year.”
Romanick continued, “Usually our season starts around the second week of February and goes through about the first week of June for the really heavy spring school season, then we pick back up in the fall. The loss of just the education revenues, which impacts us directly and also impacts the areas because a lot of them are coming regionally but others are coming from out of state. They are staying locally in motorcoaches, so that affects lodging. Others who come from Chesterfield, Henrico, or Hampton Roads come for the day and they do lunches so we work with local and regional folks for those so now that is gone.”
“The economic impact, for us, is close to half of the year’s revenues that we losing at this time, including the adult visitation through daily visitors and foot traffic but, we do facility rentals with parties, weddings, corporate events and I know some of those have cancelled outright and some have postponed to the fall but the losses in those are even greater,” he revealed. “Those are revenues we can’t make up except for with private donations because we get no government funding, at least to date,” noting they are actively pursuing grants and other funding to support the park during this difficult time, though they are limited due to their status as a private nonprofit organization.
Romanick explained they were able to host a few field trips prior to the surge of COVID-19 on the Commonwealth but with schools now closed, the park, if its able to reopen as Northam prepares to ease restrictions, will likely stand devoid of students as April and May are typically Pamplin Historical Park’s busiest field trip months, commonly having full bookings in any given week.
The nonprofit park is no different than many for-profit businesses who also have been forced to close due to EO 53 as expenses continue to mount with little to no revenue coming in. The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is home to over 700 artifacts that require climate controls and security along with animals, namely sheep and chickens, that require care and feeding daily.
With “Forward Virginia,” the governor’s multi-phase plan to reopen the state in a methodical way amid COVID-19, continuing to make headlines as the potential to ease some restrictions could come as early as this week, Romanick said the economic recovery for Pamplin Historical Park likely won’t be instantaneous.
“A lot of people talk about bouncing back financially for the different businesses affected but, even for us, because we have had to close, we can’t even meet with folks to do site appraisals for people who are interested in facility rentals,” Romanick said, noting if the park does get the go-ahead to resume operations around mid-June, which is when the governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire, it will be difficult to plan future events for the year.
“That would push us toward not being able to plan anything until late in the fall and possibly into next year so, I think the impact is going to be felt by us throughout this year and when the institutions come back, they are going to look different than when they went into it,” he continued, saying staffing will likely be impacted by the fallout from COVID-19.
“For us, that means less programming,” Romanick detailed. “There are daily demonstrations and tours we may not be able to do when we come back and it’s something we are discussing right now.”
As the park rides out the financial storm left in the wake of COVID-19, officials said the park is ramping up its fundraising efforts and looks to engage the community for financial support, with a goal to raise $100,000 to keep the park operating during the economic downturn.
“We have already approached our membership but we are also looking at more fundraising efforts that will really be targeting more corporate and private donors,” he said. “We are also looking at some grants but that will be about trying to help with the shortfall. We can’t necessarily turn the lights out and walk away, we have 424 acres that carry security and environmental concerns and the animals who need to be fed and cared for, and the utilities for our museum and historic houses.”
“These are all ongoing activities that are happening even though we don’t have the public coming in, that is where you start racking up more operational expenses with only revenues from memberships and donations coming in. The support that we get from our foundation, even before this, had declined and then when the stock market took the first hit, that has further reduced their funding. The plateau that we are on now is not going to change so it is going to force us to be more creative in how we approach things and seek new revenue streams.”
That creativity has resulted in the park’s social media becoming more robust as they feature trivia, stories, and other engaging content to connect with followers while also providing educational content as students are now being educated at home during the pandemic.
“If you like these institutions and the programming we do and you feel like it is worthwhile to broaden the minds of young people and get them thinking about different things they can explore with the Internet on their own, support them or they just won’t be there because nonprofits are in a lot of ways impacted by this severe and drastic event,” Romanick said. “We didn’t have a gradual move up in severity, it pretty much went from zero to 100. It is going to be vital that communities step up and help one another out to get through this, especially in the aftermath.”
To learn more about Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, visit their website at http://pamplinpark.org or search for them on social media on Facebook and Twitter.
