Accordius Health at Emporia’s Community Prayer Service last week brought the community together to pray and help the facility through COVID-19.
The prayer service offered peace and prayer for residents, their family members, heroes providing care, and the community.
“We pray everyday. We thought it would be nice to have an outdoor prayer service for our employees and the residents and just have a half hour of prayer,” Administrator William Belmonte said.
Greensville Emporia Ministers Association President Dr. Larry Walczykowski and Chaplain Robert Breckenridge with Kindred Hospice attended the event. Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center and local doctors offices and nursing homes also attended the event.
Breckenridge led the prayer service.
“God transcends everything, so with the power of prayer we can continue to do all the good things that are here to do,” Belmonte said.
Anyone providing a service to others during COVID-19 are true heroes to Belmonte.
The service took place at noon on Accordius Health at Emporia’s front lawn.
