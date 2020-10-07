Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, the Meherrin Regional Library System increased its hours open to the public. On Mondays, the libraries in Emporia and Lawrenceville are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, the libraries are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact free and after hour locker services will continue and bookdrops will remain open. Patrons must continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing when visiting.
For further questions, please contact your local library or visit www.meherrinlib.org.
