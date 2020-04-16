On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam extended his March 24 executive order closing non-essential businesses another two weeks to May 8.
The order announced during Wednesday's briefing in Richmond covers gatherings of more than 10 people and childcare facilities. The governor made no changes to the executive Stay-at-home order set to expire June 10. Northam said data is proving social distancing measures are working, but it is too early to stop the practice.
"By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health," he said.
Shortly following Northam's press briefing, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) updated its number of confirmed positive coronaries cases in the state to 6,500. The Crater Health District's confirmed COVID-19 cases passed the century mark. As of Wednesday, the VDH reported 16 confirmed cases in Greensville County and another seven in the City of Emporia.
Prince George County has approximately 25% of the confirmed cases in the Crater Health District. Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Surry, and Sussex are the other municipalities encompassed in the Crater Health District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.