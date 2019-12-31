Members of the Riparian Woman’s Club participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell.
Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 by Morrill and Karen Worchester. They are the recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Award which is the highest award the Society can bestow to an individual. The wreaths pay honor to the veterans who have given so much for our country’s freedom and they should never be forgotten.
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations across the U.S., at sea and abroad.
The Riparian Woman’s Club purchased wreaths to be laid at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell Saturday 11 a.m. when a beautiful and spiritually moving ceremony took place. Hundreds of volunteers participated and among them were Riparians, Anne Brown, Jean Cobb and Linda Hussy.
