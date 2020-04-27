The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the MAMaC Wastewater Construction Project and a wetland credits purchase agreement.
The construction of the new sewer line will impact 1.2 acres of wetlands.
“The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requires that GCWSA (Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority) purchase .24 acres of wetland mitigation credits,” Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority Assistant Director Glen Gibson said.
The credits were purchased from White Marsh Environmental LLC for $15,600. The wetland purchase will utilize contingency funds already included in the approved construction project budget.
In other action, A memorandum of understanding between Greensville County and the Virginia Department of Health was approved by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
The memorandum of understanding deals with tracking COVID-19.
