Tuesday evening, at approximately 8:04 p.m, the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a single vehicle wreckt on Route 58, east of Route 638, in Brunswick County.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Geo, Larry Jones, was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, striking several trees and overturned, killing Jones.
Larry Jones, 71, of the 800 block of Glendale Mill Road, of Freeman, was wearing his safety belt and it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.