First Team All-Tri Rivers District recipients pictured from left are T.J. Walton (Greensville), Josh Boyd (Park View), Zykeem Fields (Greensville, Player of the Year), Jadan Firman (Brunswick), Jermonta James (Brunswick), Ahlaunte Outlaw (Southampton), Lanthony Joyner (Park View). Not pictured is Tavon Jones (Sussex). Greensville’s Daniel Alford received Second Team honors.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

Greensville County powered its way to a Tri-Rivers District regular season and tournament championship with only one blemish in 19 district outings. As expected, it showed when the All Tri-Rivers District squad selections were announced.

Junior guard Zykeem Fields was named Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year. Antwan Walton was voted Tri-Rivers District Coach of the Year.

When the green and gold started the season 8-4, Fields was the glue holding the young Eagles together. The team started a senior, a junior, two sophomores and a freshman for most of the season. The freshman that started accomplished something other Greensville greats of the past 30 years didn’t. T.J. Walton was voted First-Team All-District. His coach and father Antwan said his son has room to grow.

“T.J. is a little different than your typical freshman,” Antwan said. “He’s very athletic. He still doesn’t know the game of basketball very well, but he knows it enough to where he can be an impact every night. You haven’t heard of freshman at Greensville earning first-team, but he definitely earned it. He comes up with a double-double almost every night. You can’t ask more from a young guy like that.”

Sophomore Daniel Alford, a first-year varsity player, earned Second Team All-Tri- Rivers honors. His shot-blocking and presence in the paint on both sides of the floor filled what many thought could be a weakness on this year’s edition of Greensville County basketball.

On the girls’ side, Greensville County placed two players on the All-Tri-Rivers squad. Junior Sanijah Robinson is a repeat First-Team All-District performer. Junior Kailyn Pleasants earned Second Team All-Tri-Rivers honors. The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the district with a 9-7 mark.

First-Team Boys

Boyd, Josh Park View

Fields, Zykeem Greensville

Firman, Jadan Brunswick

James, Jermonta Brunswick

Jones, Tavon Sussex

Joyner, Lanthony Park View

Outlaw, Ahlauntae Southampton

Walton, Tayshaun (T.J.) (GCHS)

Second Team Boys

Alford, Danny Greensville

Barrett, Myroen Franklin

Callis, Travion Brunswick

Clark, Imir Sussex

Cross, Elliott Southampton

House, Latavion Park View

Miranda, Isaiah Sussex

Palmer, Khamari Surry

Walker, Reginald Brunswick

Williams, Carl ARGS

Player of the Year: Zykeem Fields, Greensville

Coach of the Year: Antwan Walton, Greensville

First Team Girls

Byrd, Bre’cha Surry

Flythe, Jamia Franklin

Hite, Kayli Southampton

Kelly, NeOndra Surry

Pair, Nyiesha Brunswick

Robinson, Sanijah Greensville

Watson, Deaona Park View

Williams, Azaria Park View

Second Team Girls

Harrison, Mikya Park View

Lee, Ajah Surry

Monger, Miracle Franklin

Owens, Desmyn Brunswick

Seward, Aniya Brunswick

Pleasants, Kailyn Greensville

Slade, Sha’Kayla Southampton

White, Kourniya Sussex

Player of the Year: “Bre’cha Byrd, Surry County

Coach of the Year: Maze Toomer, Surry County