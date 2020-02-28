Greensville County powered its way to a Tri-Rivers District regular season and tournament championship with only one blemish in 19 district outings. As expected, it showed when the All Tri-Rivers District squad selections were announced.
Junior guard Zykeem Fields was named Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year. Antwan Walton was voted Tri-Rivers District Coach of the Year.
When the green and gold started the season 8-4, Fields was the glue holding the young Eagles together. The team started a senior, a junior, two sophomores and a freshman for most of the season. The freshman that started accomplished something other Greensville greats of the past 30 years didn’t. T.J. Walton was voted First-Team All-District. His coach and father Antwan said his son has room to grow.
“T.J. is a little different than your typical freshman,” Antwan said. “He’s very athletic. He still doesn’t know the game of basketball very well, but he knows it enough to where he can be an impact every night. You haven’t heard of freshman at Greensville earning first-team, but he definitely earned it. He comes up with a double-double almost every night. You can’t ask more from a young guy like that.”
Sophomore Daniel Alford, a first-year varsity player, earned Second Team All-Tri- Rivers honors. His shot-blocking and presence in the paint on both sides of the floor filled what many thought could be a weakness on this year’s edition of Greensville County basketball.
On the girls’ side, Greensville County placed two players on the All-Tri-Rivers squad. Junior Sanijah Robinson is a repeat First-Team All-District performer. Junior Kailyn Pleasants earned Second Team All-Tri-Rivers honors. The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the district with a 9-7 mark.
First-Team Boys
Boyd, Josh Park View
Fields, Zykeem Greensville
Firman, Jadan Brunswick
James, Jermonta Brunswick
Jones, Tavon Sussex
Joyner, Lanthony Park View
Outlaw, Ahlauntae Southampton
Walton, Tayshaun (T.J.) (GCHS)
Second Team Boys
Alford, Danny Greensville
Barrett, Myroen Franklin
Callis, Travion Brunswick
Clark, Imir Sussex
Cross, Elliott Southampton
House, Latavion Park View
Miranda, Isaiah Sussex
Palmer, Khamari Surry
Walker, Reginald Brunswick
Williams, Carl ARGS
Player of the Year: Zykeem Fields, Greensville
Coach of the Year: Antwan Walton, Greensville
First Team Girls
Byrd, Bre’cha Surry
Flythe, Jamia Franklin
Hite, Kayli Southampton
Kelly, NeOndra Surry
Pair, Nyiesha Brunswick
Robinson, Sanijah Greensville
Watson, Deaona Park View
Williams, Azaria Park View
Second Team Girls
Harrison, Mikya Park View
Lee, Ajah Surry
Monger, Miracle Franklin
Owens, Desmyn Brunswick
Seward, Aniya Brunswick
Pleasants, Kailyn Greensville
Slade, Sha’Kayla Southampton
White, Kourniya Sussex
Player of the Year: “Bre’cha Byrd, Surry County
Coach of the Year: Maze Toomer, Surry County
