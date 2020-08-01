BRUNSWICK – The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Robinson Ferry Road (Route 644) in Brunswick County for bridge debris removal beginning Monday, July 20. The project will take about four weeks to complete.
Debris needs to be cleaned from around and under the bridge following recent flooding.
During work, drivers should follow the posted detour route:
• Robinson Ferry Road (Route 644) westbound – Take Governor Harrison Parkway (Rt. 58) west to Diamond Grove Road (Rt. 623) south back to Robinson Ferry Road (Rt. 644) west.
• Robinson Ferry Road (Route 644) eastbound – Take Diamond Grove Road north to Governor Harrison Parkway east back to Robinson Ferry Road east.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.
