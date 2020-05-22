Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new tool to help Virginians tell whether they have COVID-19 symptoms and what they should do.
The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK is a new symptom checker that tells people whether to see a doctor, self-isolate, or get tested for COVID-19. It offers testing centers near users.
Forty-four COVID-19 community testing events are planned for May 22-30 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Arlington County, Virginia, Richmond, Virginia, Alexandria, Virginia, Richmond/Henrico, Virginia, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Woodbridge, Virginia.
A Department of Social Services project will allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to order groceries online and have them delivered starting May 29. Amazon and Walmart will begin this process.
“This will help families get access to nutritious food without having to leave their homes. For families with small children or with members who have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk, this will help keep them even safer,” Northam said.
Virginia Public Media created a virtual graduation ceremony called Virginia Graduates Together. It will air May 29 online and on public television. The Class of 2020 can submit photos, messages, videos and more to vpm.org/grad by May 24.
This year’s Virginia War Memorial’s Memorial Day ceremony will be virtual starting at 10 a.m. State flags will be hung at half-staff to honor those who died from COVID-19.
The unemployment rate in April rose to 10.6%. A new unemployment call center will open with 315 additional employees.
Virginia has 34,950 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,136 total deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.