Greensville County High School’s 2020 graduating class will be honored with senior yard signs.
Each senior will have a yard sign with their picture and name on it in the yard across from Emporia’s Post Office.
Christen Parrish, the mother of a graduating senior, organized the project because she wanted to recognize the class of 2020.
“I didn’t want these children that have worked so hard for all of this time to go unnoticed,” Parrish said.
Since a graduation ceremony is not planned, Parrish decided to put up the yard signs.
“This way when people pass by they can see the pictures and recognize all of them,” Parrish said.
Walmart Supercenter in Emporia paid for the project. Brink Backyard Graphics made the yard signs at a discount and provided a large congratulations sign. Greensville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans collaborated with Parrish on the project.
The yard signs will go up in a few weeks and stay up around a month. There are approximately 150 seniors in Greensville County High School’s 2020 graduating class.
