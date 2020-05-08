The Virginia Department of Education announced Greensville County Public Schools would receive $821,079.24 in Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act funding. The emergency legislation, known as the CARES Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27.
“The CARES Act funding will enable our schools to move forward with initiatives to address gaps and inequities that have been brought into clear focus as a result of COVID-19,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “The emergency funding will also sustain the ongoing efforts of school divisions to keep students connected with learning while schools are closed, and respond to their emotional and mental health needs.”
School divisions have wide latitude on how to spend the money received from the CARES Act. Approved uses of the federal allocations include services and expenses directly related to the coronavirus pandemic—cleaning of schools, facilities, and costs to provide extended learning opportunities. Summer school and after-school programs, instructional and support services for economically disadvantaged students and expenses related to expand and improve distance learning options for all Virginia students are part of the package.
The revenue is not limited to the above uses. Virginia public schools received $238.6 million from the CARES Act.
The majority of the funding, 90%, is headed straight to school divisions in the commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.