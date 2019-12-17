The Crater District Health Department attended the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 2 to present their Fiscal Years 2019-2020 Greensville/Emporia Health Department Proposed and Actual Budget Data.
Alton Hart Jr., director of the Crater District Health Departments, said the partnership between Greensville County and Crater District Health Departments is vital for the community’s health.
The 2019-2020 budget is comprised of a local and state match. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors’ investment in the community helps strengthen the public health infrastructure.
Hart Jr. said most of the work done to keep a community healthy happens outside a physician’s office. Coming together to address problems affects the health of the community.
Greensville County is ranked 123 in health outcomes in the “Virginia Health Rankings from Robert Wood Johnson” chart. The county’s health factors are 114. The chart consists of 133 ranked Counties in Virginia in 2019.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the largest impact on health is socioeconomic factors. This includes poverty, education, housing and inequality.
“It’s not just the health department that comprises the health system. It’s all of us working together,” Hart Jr. said.
Community partners and agencies make where people live, learn, work and play better for the health of the community.
Roxanne Marr-Shears, general admin manager of the Virginia Department of Health, said Emporia-Greensville’s health rankings are declining.
Greensville County contributes a local match of 27%, or $97,410, and Virginia contributes 73%, or $261,613, for the Greensville County Health Department Budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
With Greensville County and Emporia’s contributions, the total budget comes to $689,937.
