WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) voted to pass H.R. 6395, the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021 Tuesday. The bill passed the House by a vote of 295 to 125 and authorizes $732 billion in national defense spending.
“During a time of significant uncertainty, this bipartisan NDAA advances critical support for our service members, improves our nation’s readiness and reasserts the importance of our international alliances and partnerships,” said McEachin. “This defense bill, which includes a number of provisions that are of critical importance to the Commonwealth of Virginia, promotes a more inclusive military, while responding to our climate crisis and ensuring we will not be caught off-guard by future pandemics like COVID-19. I am proud to stand with my colleagues as we continue the important work of taking care of those in uniform, while
promoting a strong national defense.”
