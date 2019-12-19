The Seven Habits in Our Community (SHOC) was a hot topic at the Emporia Rotary Club meeting Dec. 10.
Sarah Jane Richardson, an elementary school teacher at Greensville Elementary School, said SHOC includes leadership skills that produce social and emotional learning in children, but also apply to teenagers and adults.
The Seven Habits include being proactive, beginning with the end in mind, putting first things first, thinking win/win, seeking first to understand then to be understood, synergizing and renewing and continuing improvement.
Richardson saw a need for social-emotional learning in school systems. When children come to school having experienced trauma it is hard for them to get an education.
“I started this journey with, how can I distill these values in my children? How can I get them to think about putting first things first and beginning with the end in mind? It doesn’t matter where you started or what you came from, let’s move forward,” Richardson said.
The Seven Habits are everyday things people need to think about and put into practice. Greensville Elementary School hopes to instill a firm knowledge of the habits’ meaning in students and hopes they will take the Seven Habits into their community.
The Seven Habits of Happy Kids by Sean Covey, which paved the way for SHOC, started at Greensville Elementary School in Emporia.
Rustin Jesse at TopHand created a program called SHOC (Seven Habits in Our Community) with Richardson. TopHand started a free Seven Habits class for adults that focuses on leadership skills, job retainment, financial responsibility and more.
A SHOC afterschool program at the elementary school also offers child care until 6 p.m. The most recent session started the week of Dec. 1 with seven spots remaining.
TopHand started a teen program from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Family Fun Nights take place every other month. $15 covers the whole family.
“We do something fun that involves family engagement,” Richardson said.
December’s Family Fun Night is cookie decorating on Dec. 20.
